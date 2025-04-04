Palm Springs sends message reminding Canadians of love and welcoming

Canadian snowbirds have long been a cornerstone of Palm Springs economy, bringing seasonal buzz to local businesses and boosting tourism during the desert’s peak months.

But in the wake of escalating political tensions and heated rhetoric out of Washington, that dependable migration has begun to slow — leaving city leaders and business owners concerned about what the future holds.

Former President Donald Trump’s recent threats to annex Canada and impose steep new tariffs are rattling nerves on both sides of the border.

“We're in the height of the season right now… But we all do have our eyes on the climate with neighboring countries,” said Joy Meridith Brown, owner of Crystal Fantasy in downtown Palm Springs. “It is going to have an impact if in fact people don't feel comfortable coming to the United States.”

Local officials are taking notice. Palm Springs Mayor Ron deHarte has launched a charm offensive to reassure Canadians they are welcome, commissioning banners and promotional videos aimed at restoring confidence in the city’s hospitality.

“We are hearing from some business owners… that have house vacation rentals here in Palm Springs… they are noticing some drop off from that,” Brown added. “And I think that that was our first real alert.”

Though some businesses report steady sales, there’s an undercurrent of uncertainty as the desert heads into festival season. Brown says businesses are also refocusing their efforts locally, encouraging year-round residents to support downtown shops and restaurants that might be quieter than expected.

“Are you hopeful? Are you concerned? I know that’s a broad question..." I asked.

“Yes! All of those. I am hopeful, optimistic, yet concerned.”

As Palm Springs counts the cost of cooled relations with its northern neighbors, the city hopes a warm welcome can help thaw what’s become a frosty economic forecast.