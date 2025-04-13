Indio Police Gear Up for Coachella Weekend Two: Safety and Patience Top Priorities

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) —As music lovers prepare to descend upon the desert once again, the Indio Police Department is already looking ahead — making preparations for Weekend Two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Last Thursday, eager festival-goers packed into the city, with campers flooding roadways and waiting up to eight hours just to park their vehicles. It was a hectic kickoff, but authorities are working to improve the experience for those returning this weekend.

Joel Osmond from the Indio Police Department is advising attendees to remain patient, emphasizing that law enforcement is working closely with Goldenvoice, the festival’s organizer, to ensure everyone’s safety.

Social media posts from Weekend One showed a variety of safety protocols in action. These included car searches upon entry into the campgrounds, detection dogs checking for illegal substances and weapons, and multiple security checkpoints spread throughout the grounds.

Traffic congestion was another major issue, made worse by limited open lanes and road closures around residential neighborhoods.

Despite the long wait times, many Weekend One attendees expressed gratitude toward local law enforcement for keeping the event safe. As preparations continue, police are urging those heading to Weekend Two to arrive early, stay alert, and come prepared.

Their final reminder? Stay hydrated and report anything that seems suspicious.