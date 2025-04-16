An inside look at how a Coachella Valley health survey is conducted and funded as it looks for more participants

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – Did you receive $2 in the mail asking for your response to a survey?

If you did, you were likely randomly chosen for a health survey ran by the Health Assessment and Research for Communities, or HARC.

25,000 valley households were invited to participate in the survey online or in-person with a $2 bill in the envelope. HARC is offering $20 Visa gift cards for those who complete the survey.

HARC, Inc. releases new data every three years. The last report came in 2022, and now, in 2025, the nonprofit is asking for participants to help provide "insights into healthcare access, mental health, food insecurity, and more."

HARC was established in 2006 in Palm Desert and has released its report every three years since 2007.

News Channel Three is digging deeper on the data collection process and how HARC is able to fund this effort. Stay with us for more on why HARC's data is important and how it informs local policy decisions, healthcare initiatives, and other organizations.