PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Pope Francis has died.

The Vatican announced his death at age 88 on Monday, just one day after he made a public appearance for Easter Sunday in Rome.

The Vatican says he died at 7:35 a.m. local time (1:35 a.m. ET).

News Channel 3 is speaking with Coachella Valley residents, worshipers, and faith leaders about his legacy. Stay with us for the latest.