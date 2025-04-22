Skip to Content
Local News

City of Rancho Mirage hosts first Earth Day Celebration at library

By
Published 1:45 PM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) – This Earth Day, the City of Rancho Mirage hosted its first-ever Earth Day Celebration at the Rancho Mirage Library.

More than 10 organizations and community partners set up booths and interactive stations for attendees of all ages.

Kids made crafts and learned the importance of sustainable practices. They planted peppers with compost, created upcycled crafts, bird feeders, and more.

Meanwhile, adults had the opportunity to learn about sustainable foods, like microgreens and date farming.

Document shredding, e-waste disposal, and item donation drop-offs were also available.

The event wrapped up at noon, but organizers say they were pleased with today's turnout and are excited for a bigger event next year.

Stay with News Channel Three to hear from organizers and attendees on the importance of learning sustainable practices this Earth Day.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gavin Nguyen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content