City of Rancho Mirage hosts first Earth Day Celebration at library

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) – This Earth Day, the City of Rancho Mirage hosted its first-ever Earth Day Celebration at the Rancho Mirage Library.

More than 10 organizations and community partners set up booths and interactive stations for attendees of all ages.

Kids made crafts and learned the importance of sustainable practices. They planted peppers with compost, created upcycled crafts, bird feeders, and more.

Meanwhile, adults had the opportunity to learn about sustainable foods, like microgreens and date farming.

Document shredding, e-waste disposal, and item donation drop-offs were also available.

The event wrapped up at noon, but organizers say they were pleased with today's turnout and are excited for a bigger event next year.

Stay with News Channel Three to hear from organizers and attendees on the importance of learning sustainable practices this Earth Day.