SunLine Transit Agency to offer free rides on Earth Day

SunLine Transit Agency is celebrating Earth Day today, by offering free rides on the Fixed Route Bus Network. SunLine’s fleet now incorporates 32 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, over 50% of the active fleet, which keeps the Agency on track to be fully transitioned to zero emissions by 2035, five years ahead of the deadline set in the state’s ICT Regulation, which is in 2040. In addition, the fleet incorporates 4 battery electric buses, and the remaining are CNG buses.

“We are proud to have been leaders in clean fuel innovation since 1993,” Said Mona Babauta, CEO/General Manager of SunLine Transit Agency. “Not only are we eliminating tailpipe emissions through our clean fleet initiatives, but we are also expanding into renewable energy with projects like our solar-powered microgrid. These initiatives are just a few examples of why, at SunLine, every day is Earth Day.”

To enjoy free rides today on SunLine’s local bus routes, the public can simply board the buses and take their seat. SunLine invites Coachella Valley residents and visitors to take advantage of our free fixed-route service today – an easy, eco-friendly way to explore the region, reach key destinations, and experience the benefits of sustainable public transit.

For more information about SunLine Transit Agency, visit SunLine.org.