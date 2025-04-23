The Packhouse at Aziz Farms hosts second day of ‘KidChella’ with Desert Sands Unified School District

The Packhouse at Aziz Farms is hosting a second day of KidChella, this time with Desert Sands Unified School District. The fun kicks off at 9:00 am and runs until noon. More than 850 kids and their parents get to shake, rattle and rock at the second annual outdoor KidChella summer concert festival on a 10-acre working farm in Coachella Valley.

KidChella features live music from several local bands, yard games, carnival rides and other interactive activities. Kids will also get to enjoy bounce houses and a ferris wheel. The free event is hosted for local students at the district as part of the Spring Expanded Learning Camp and gathers hundreds of six to 14-year-olds for an enriching day to celebrate music, creativity, and community in the beautiful desert landscape. The Packhouse at Aziz Farms is the only educational farm in Coachella Valley, with thousands of students visiting each year.

Over the weekend, the Packhouse at Aziz Farms also teamed up with PSUSD to host a day filled with fun on Saturday. More than a dozen local vendors partnered with the Packhouse at Aziz Farms to provide free food, drinks, and services, including:

