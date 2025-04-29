Skip to Content
Restored World War II-era bomber set to arrive at the Palm Springs Air Museum for six-day visit

Doc's Friends
By
Published 10:19 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – A restored B-29 Superfortress, known as Doc, is visiting Palm Springs. Doc is one of just two airworthy Superfortresses in the world.

This visit is a part of the aircraft's annual cross-country tour, aimed at honoring and preserving the legacy of the airmen who served aboard these planes.

After landing in Palm Springs, the plane will remain at the museum today through May 4th. The museum will offer ground and cockpit tours starting tomorrow, April 30th through Sunday, May 4th.

Tickets for flights aboard Doc are also being sold for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Information on that opportunity is available here.

Stay with News Channel Three as we speak with veterans and officials on what it means to see this historic plane back in Palm Springs.

Gavin Nguyen

