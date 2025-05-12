Skip to Content
Local News

Local businesses react to 90-day tariff pause between United States, China

By
Published 10:32 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The stock market surged and locals are reacting following the latest news on reciprocal tariffs between the United States and China.

In a joint statement with China, the White House announced on Monday the 90-day roll back of tariffs between the two countries.

The change will take effect on Wednesday, May 14th. Tariffs on Chinese goods will be reduced from 145% to 30%, while China's levies on American goods drop from 125% to 10%.

News Channel 3 is speaking with local businesses on how these tariffs have hurt their bottom line in recent months and their optimism following this thaw in the trade war. Stay with us for the latest.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gavin Nguyen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content