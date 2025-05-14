Skip to Content
Palm Springs Fire demonstrates readiness to perform hiker rescues as hot summer months approach

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Hiking in the heat: it's one way some valley residents choose to exercise during the hot summer months.

Each summer, firefighters urge hikers to use caution when taking to the trails in the desert heat.

But what if someone does need help on the trails this summer? Fire officials say they're ready.

News Channel 3 is highlighting the equipment and training Palm Springs Fire uses to rescue those in need.

