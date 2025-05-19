Skip to Content
Local News

Experts talk mental health after terror attack in Palm Springs

Pexels
By
Published 10:44 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – In the aftermath of the terror attack in Palm Springs, experts are weighing in on how you can keep your mental health in check.

Research shows generally, experiencing a traumatic event leads to increased rates of acute stress disorder, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depression, panic disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and substance use disorder.

Palm Springs Unified School District says it is taking steps to keep its students, families, and staff safe:

"In an abundance of caution, we will have extra security patrols and all administrators on high alert in the coming days. If you have any individual concerns or your child is in need of additional support, please reach out to your principal. Counselors will be available to any students in need of services."

Dr. Tony Signoret, PSUSD Superintendent

The district says no changes have been made to its schedule.

Stay with News Channel 3 as we speak with the district and other mental health specialists about handling anxiety and post-traumatic stress after this terror attack.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gavin Nguyen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content