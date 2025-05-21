Meteorologists break down how heat-related warnings are issued across Southern California

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley is no stranger to high temperatures as the summer months approach.

But as Southern California experiences above-normal warmth this week, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued some heat advisories for other portions of the region.

A Heat Advisory issued for the Los Angeles area Wednesday through Thursday

The weather service also issues a HeatRisk map. This week, the Coachella Valley is primarily in a 'Moderate' level of HeatRisk. The measure takes the duration of the heat, high and low temperatures each day, and if how unusual the heat is for the time of the year.

Forecasters are breaking down the thresholds they use to determine the advisories, watches, and warnings they issue. Stay with News Channel 3 for a deeper look at how the Weather Service prepares us for the heat.