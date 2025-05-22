Local Leadership Group Inspiring Students to Dream Big

Palm Desert, Calif. (KESQ) Over the Weekend at the Rancho Mirage Library, the focus was on building the next generation of leaders.

The event was part of the CV Compass Career Expo, organized by a group of local professionals through Leadership Coachella Valley. Students from area Boys & Girls Clubs spent the morning exploring local career opportunities and engaging in hands-on activities.

"We have about 50 kids and our class has put together this forum for kids to learn about amazing career opportunities in the valley. It's a chance to offer mentorships and potential internships as students begin considering their career paths." Mitch Battersby-Leadership Coachella Valley 2025 (Best Class Ever).

From law enforcement to marketing—and yes, even journalism—the expo offered students a wide range of career insights. Each participant also received free passes to the Palm Springs Surf Club as a special bonus.

Interested in shaping the future yourself? Leadership Coachella Valley is now accepting applications for its next class. To learn more or to apply, click on the link below.