Palm Springs Air Museum honors veterans with annual flower drop ceremony, flyover

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Springs Air Museum is honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day with its annual flower drop ceremony.

The event began at 10:00 a.m. with flight exhibitions and warbird rides.

At 1:00 p.m. this afternoon, the flower drop ceremony will start. At 1:45 p.m., 4 warbirds are set to fly over the Air Museum in a Missing Man formation, before a PBJ Mitchell bomber drops 5,000 red and white carnations.

According to the Air Museum, white carnations represent veterans from WWI, WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Red carnations represent those lost in more recent conflicts, like Desert Storm, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Local Gold Star Families are honored by a dozen white roses.

Palm Springs Air Museum's mission statement, to preserve, educate, and honor, will be on full display.

Stay with News Channel 3 to see how these heroes are being honored this Memorial Day.