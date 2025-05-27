Tracking drunk driving over the Memorial Day weekend

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) – Two fatal DUI crashes were reported in Cathedral City over the Memorial Day weekend. Two people were killed and two were arrested from these crashes.

According to the most recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 502 people were killed in drunk driving crashes in 2022 over the Memorial Day Weekend. 215 of those people were driving drunk, with a blood alcohol content (BAC) above .08%. It's one of the most dangerous holiday periods for DUI deaths.

News Channel 3 is asking local law enforcement agencies for the numbers: did we see an increase in DUI arrests and crashes this year, and what are they doing to curb these numbers?

