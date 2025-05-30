‘Born to Chill’: Greater Palm Springs launches summer tourism campaign

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) Some folks head to the coast when summer hits—but the desert’s making a case to stay and play. Greater Palm Springs just launched a new tourism campaign aimed at helping visitors and locals cool off without checking out.

The campaign is called Born to Chill, and it leans into the idea that summer in the desert is all about experience, relaxation, and enjoying the unique ways Greater Palm Springs helps people unwind.

With taglines like Born to Splash, Born to Zen, and Born to Taste, the campaign highlights attractions ranging from pool days to spa treatments and culinary events.

“Born to Chill is really a mindset, right? And it's how you can enjoy our destination and all the different ways that each individual likes to chill,” said Colleen Pace, chief sales and marketing officer for Visit Greater Palm Springs.

While some valley businesses shut down during the slower summer months, others are just getting started. One of them is Disco Rabbit, a new gourmet grilled cheese and ice cream shop in Old Town La Quinta.

When asked if he was excited about the store’s grand opening, employee Kevin Mendoza kept it simple: “I am excited.”

Visit Greater Palm Springs officials say keeping the region active through the summer is key for both businesses and workers.

“The summer business is critical for our local businesses and resorts and for our workforce to keep everyone working,” Pace said.

For those staying close to home, the tourism board has launched GPSGetaway.com, a site packed with travel deals, summer offers, and curated guides to help you plan your chill.

For more information on all Greater Palm Springs has to offer, head to visitgreaterpalmsprings.com