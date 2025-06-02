Groundwater in the Colorado River Basin is being depleted. What that means for the Coachella Valley

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – New research is showing that groundwater from the Colorado River Basin, or CRB, is depleting more quickly than most first thought.

Researchers from Arizona State University published the research letter just last week. They say since 2003, enough groundwater has been pumped out of the Colorado River Basin to fill Lake Mead (which has already lost significant surface water itself).

More alarmingly, researchers point out, is data they found showing an acceleration in groundwater usage in the past decade.

Researchers say over-pumping the Colorado River Basin could have long-lasting impacts, including water shortages for the seven states and Mexico that use this water source.

The Coachella Valley, however, has its own groundwater source: the Coachella Valley aquifer. This aquifer is largely independent from the Colorado River Basin (CRB) and its groundwater, but local water agencies do use CRB water to refill our aquifer's recharge ponds in Whitewater and Mission Creek.

News Channel 3 is speaking with local plant nurseries and the researchers behind the study to learn more about what this means for the Coachella Valley.

