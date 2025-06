PALM SPRINGS, California (KESQ) — Despite a slower Summer season approaching, local sports bars and restaurants are finding themselves busy, especially during game nights. With the NBA and NHL finals underway, people are spending their time watching the games at local desert establishments. News Channel 3’s Tori King is speaking with business owners about the boost.

Tori King joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter and anchor in October 2023. Learn more about Tori here .

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.