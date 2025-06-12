Tracking several protests being planned throughout the Coachella Valley this weekend

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – After an active week of anti-ICE protests across the nation, several protests are being planned here at home.

Organizers are making preparations for big crowds in three separate Coachella Valley protests on Saturday.

A protest in Cathedral City will push back against ICE and recent immigration enforcement. It is planned to take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in front of city hall.

Two other protests are also planned in Rancho Mirage and Palm Springs and are both aligned with nationwide 'No Kings' protests. The protest in front of Rancho Mirage City Hall will run from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., while the one in downtown Palm Springs is planned from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

According to organizers, these are just two of 1,800 demonstrations being held nationwide in a day of coordinated, nonviolent protest under the 'No Kings' banner.

Emily Vogt, a spokesperson for Indivisible of the Desert, said in a press release on Thursday, "We're coming together to send a clear message: No Kings. Kick out the clowns."

Meanwhile, a birthday celebration for President Trump is also set to take place at the Patriot Store in Palm Desert. That event is happening from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

News Channel 3 is speaking with organizers on these planned protests. Stay with us for the latest.