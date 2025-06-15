Palm Springs Celebrates Pride and Community with the Big Gay BBQ

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Big Gay BBQ returns to the City of Palm Springs taking place this Friday and Saturday, June 14 and 15, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Arenas District.

This free, family-friendly event invites residents and visitors alike to enjoy an afternoon of music, food, and celebration in the heart of downtown. Attendees can look forward to a lively atmosphere featuring live DJs, a band, backyard games, and cooling stations equipped with supersized fans to help beat the summer heat.

A highlight of the event is the exceptional variety of food vendors serving a wide selection of barbecue and treats. Wholy Smoke BBQ will offer classics such as baby back ribs, pulled pork, chicken, hot links, mac and cheese, peach cobbler, and sugar-free cakes. Deepest Cut will bring a fusion of Mexican and Latin American flavors to the barbecue scene, while Papa’s BBQ will serve smoked ribs, tri-tip, chicken, sandwiches, and traditional sides like coleslaw and cornbread.

Uncle D’s Smokehouse BBQ & Grill will provide smoked brisket, pulled pork, ribs, banana pudding, and their signature baked beans. Guests can also enjoy locally made artisanal gelato from Gelato Granucci, or grab refreshments and snacks from Carl’s Concessions, including Hawaiian shave ice, lemonade, hot dogs, nachos, and more.

The Big Gay BBQ is more than just a food festival — it’s a celebration of diversity, inclusion, and the unique spirit of the Palm Springs community. It offers an opportunity for friends, families, and visitors to gather and connect in a joyful and welcoming environment.

For more information, visit pspride.org/BigGayBBQ.