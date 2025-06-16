‘Native American Arts Festival Week’ kicks off at Idyllwild Arts Academy

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (KESQ) – A week of celebrating Native American art and culture kicked off at the Idyllwild Arts Academy on Monday.

'Native American Arts Festival Week' runs from Monday, June 16th through Friday, June 20th.

Highlighting the festival: tastings of traditional Native cuisine, film screenings, bird singing, music, and more. All festival week events are free and open to the public.

An art gallery on the Idyllwild Arts campus is also open through July 12th. The pieces in the gallery are for sale and proceeds go towards funding the school, foundation, and artists.

Executive Director of the Native American Art Center at Idyllwild Arts, Shaliyah Ben, said of the event, "These are things that we're really proud to be able to host on the Idyllwild Arts campus. We believe strongly in the concept of the citizen artist and how we can actively make positive change in our world is by coming up here to Idyllwild, unplugging for a week, two, or three, and jumping into our workshops and programing."

More information on the event can be found on Idyllwild Arts' website, found here.