Artificial Intelligence and Creativity Expo offers inside look at push to make the Coachella Valley a hub for AI

Published 10:13 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – As the influence of artificial intelligence continues to grow, organizers of the Palm Springs Artificial Intelligence & Creativity Expo are working to educate the public on how to navigate the rise of the technology.

The event is being held at the Palm Springs Convention Center until 5:00 p.m. on Monday. Entry costs $50, while students can attend for free with their student ID.

The inaugural event will feature exhibits with AI tools, workshops, and panel discussions with keynote speakers.

More information on the event can be found online.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from local leaders and organizers on how artificial intelligence can be leveraged, as well as the potential drawbacks from the technology.

Gavin Nguyen

