Construction for Palm Springs wind wall project begins

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – A project to reduce the impacts of blowing dust and sand along Palm Springs roadways has begun construction.

The nearly 600-foot wind wall project along North Gene Autry Trail will stand at 14.5 ft tall.

The city wrote online at its Engage Palm Springs website:

"Work is under way on the construction of an approximately 590' long brick wall along the North Gene Autry Trail corridor, an area we all know gets pummeled by strong winds and blowing sand - reducing visibility and creating sand dunes on the roadway."

The project was given the green light in April after the City Council approved a $2,195,800 contract. Construction was slated to start in June and finish by December 2025.

The site is located along North Gene Autry Trail, between the Union Pacific Railroad bridge (just south of the I-10 Freeway) at the north and E. Via Escuela at the south.

News Channel 3 is speaking with motorists and the city on how they hope this project will improve driving conditions on windy days. Stay with us for the latest.