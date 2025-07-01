Local leaders, health experts meet to discuss instability among immigrant communities

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Leaders in the Coachella Valley are meeting Tuesday to discuss how policy changes will affect immigrant communities.

Representatives from UnidosUS, the nation's largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization, will meet with local leaders and health professionals at the Mizell Center in Palm Springs on Tuesday.

With President Trump's "big, beautiful bill" passing in the Senate, which includes potential cuts to Medicaid amounting to $1 trillion, the organization said "local community leaders and UnidosUS state leads will share timely insights and data on how this bill will impact families in Riverside County and across California."

The organization also stated the discussion will revolve around "how proposed federal and state policy changes in essential programs like Medicaid are contributing to fear and instability in immigrant communities."

The discussion also comes after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a state budget last week that included rolling back undocumented immigrants' access to Medi-Cal.

