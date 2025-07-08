Power outage at Sunrise Park in Palm Springs limiting cooling options for residents as extreme heat looms

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – A power outage at Sunrise Park in Palm Springs caused events to be canceled and limited options for residents to cool off over the weekend.

As of Tuesday morning, power at Sunrise Park has not yet been restored. Some facilities are being run on backup generators, but notably, the swim center remains closed and is not expected to reopen until tomorrow.

"An equipment failure occurred at Sunrise Park on Saturday causing a power outage affecting multiple facilities. Staff are working to identify the cause and restore power. In the meantime, backup generators are providing power to key facilities, including the Palm Springs Public Library and Leisure Center." City of Palm Springs

Tomorrow's temperatures are expected to surpass 115°F and an Extreme Heat Warning was issued for those scorching highs.

For more information on this topic contact the Park and Recreation Dept. at (760) 323-8272 or email recinfo@palmspringsca.gov.