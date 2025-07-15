Push for air traffic control tower at Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Thermal to enhance safety for pilots

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) – A project to make the skies safer over the east valley is in the works.

An air traffic control tower at the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport (KTRM) in Thermal is expected to start construction in the later parts of 2026.

State documents from April 2025 show the county proposed the project to help improve communication and safety:

The County proposed to construct a 448-square-foot octagonal Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT) to enhance safety by improving communication among aircraft to reduce the risk of accidents, incursions, and other hazards.

The estimated cost for the project is not currently available.

During the Coachella Valley's busy season (November through March), about 150 aircraft land and take off from the airport's two runways each day.

News Channel 3 is speaking with aviators and airport officials on the improvements they hope this project will bring. Stay with us for the latest.