Fire Erupts at Ramon Mobile Home Park in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – A fire broke out Saturday afternoon, July 19, at the Ramon Mobile Home Park in Palm Springs, destroying at least one home and damaging another.

The fire appears to have affected at least three units, but it’s still unclear if anyone was hurt or needed to go to the hospital.

The fire started shortly after 3 p.m., and thick smoke could be seen from miles away. At least five fire engines and two ambulances responded as crews worked to get the flames under control.

Around 3:18 p.m., Palm Springs Police sent out a message warning people to stay away from the area near Ramon Road and Sunrise Way while emergency crews were on the scene. The mobile home park is located just southwest of that intersection.