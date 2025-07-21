Skip to Content
Local News

Palm Springs International Airport ranked among the 50 best in the country

Alaska Airlines
By
New
Published 4:06 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Springs International Airport is being recognized as one of the best airports in the country. 

According to the Washington Post, Palm Springs International Airport was named the 35th best airport in the United States for 2025 best airports.

The beautiful breezy and warm sunshine, great food, relaxing environment and amazing shops, are some of the major factors that played a role in being ranked No.35th in the country. 

“Shoutout to everyone who voted and raved in reviews-we see you #35 and thriving” Said PSP via their recent Instagram post.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Zachariah Perez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content