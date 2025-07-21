Palm Springs International Airport ranked among the 50 best in the country

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Springs International Airport is being recognized as one of the best airports in the country.

According to the Washington Post, Palm Springs International Airport was named the 35th best airport in the United States for 2025 best airports.

The beautiful breezy and warm sunshine, great food, relaxing environment and amazing shops, are some of the major factors that played a role in being ranked No.35th in the country.

“Shoutout to everyone who voted and raved in reviews-we see you #35 and thriving” Said PSP via their recent Instagram post.