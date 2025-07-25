Families First hosts peaceful rally to bring together the community following federal program cuts

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ)-- Families First brings their series of peaceful marches and rallies to La Quinta to spread the message that in the Coachella Valley, families come first.

On July 26, Americans from rural towns to major cities will join together with their community to collectively demand an end to policies that harm children, seniors, and families.

A series of marches will be taking place throughout the state of California at location specific times.

The event will take place July 26, at the Home Depot intersection Jefferson/Highway 111 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Families First reports that this event aims to bring together the community in protest of the recent Administration's actions that cut programs like Medicaid, FEMA, food stamps, school lunches, and more.

A core principle behind all Families First events is a commitment to nonviolent action. The organization reminds all participants of this event to de-escalate any confrontation that may occur and to act lawfully.

Families First urge all participants to bring water, a hat and sunscreen for the community event.

For more information on this organization and event visit Families First - A 50-State Day of Peaceful Action for Our Families