Animal Samaritans launches $100K spay & neuter program for unincorporated Coachella Valley communities

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) Animal Samaritans Veterinary Clinic in Thousand Palms has committed $100,000 toward free spay and neuter surgeries for qualified residents in unincorporated areas of the Coachella Valley.

The initiative aims to reduce the number of unwanted pets and cut down on euthanasia rates at high-risk shelters.

August’s round of surgeries is already full, with 85 slots booked.

“The demand is higher than the money we have,” said Tom Snyder, CEO of Animal Samaritans.

"But we want to stretch it out, and give every community an opportunity."

The program, which began in May, is rotating monthly across the valley. Snyder says the next clinic is scheduled for September. with the location to be announced soon.

“We launched this program because the need was just so great,” Snyder added.

“Spaying and neutering helps keep animals out of shelters and gives pet owners support they may not otherwise get.”

Organizers say interested residents will be able to sign up for future clinics online or via phone.

