Hazy skies across the valley fueled by wildfire smoke, ozone

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's been hot and hazy across the Coachella Valley, leading to poor air quality in recent days.

At times, air quality dipped into the "Unhealthy" range over the weekend. As of Monday, most of the valley is seeing "Moderate" air quality.

You can check your air quality using South Coast Air Quality Management District's air quality map.

The Gifford Fire, which is burning over 200 miles to our northwest, has torched upwards of 65,000 acres as of Monday morning. According to the National Weather Service, our weather pattern is helping fuel westerly winds, which are funneling the smoke from that wildfire across Southern California and beyond. That haze is being pushed as far as Las Vegas!

A new wildfire, the Gold Fire, burning near Big Bear, is also expected to contribute to smoky conditions in the low and high deserts.

Over the weekend, the Coachella Valley also saw elevated levels of ground-level ozone, a primary pollutant in smog. This type of ozone (which is different from stratospheric ozone) is created through a chemical reaction: emissions from cars are heated on hot, sunny days, resulting in this pollutant.

This mix has cast a gray haze over the deserts in recent days.

Stay with News Channel 3 as we break down the poor air quality we're currently experiencing.