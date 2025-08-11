Cold case arrest made in 2006 Moreno Valley double murder

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) Nearly two decades after two brothers were found shot to death in a parked vehicle, Riverside County sheriff’s investigators say they’ve arrested a suspect in the case.

On Jan. 29, 2006, deputies discovered Louie Granado, 24, and his brother, Glenn Granado, 34, inside a car near Pepper Court and John F. Kennedy Drive. Both men, residents of Moreno Valley, had been fatally shot.

Detectives identified Richard Ferris, now 50, as a suspect during the original investigation, but said there wasn’t enough evidence at the time to bring charges. The case went cold until April 2025, when the sheriff’s Cold Case Unit uncovered new information and reopened the investigation.

Ferris was arrested Aug. 1 in Boyle Heights with assistance from the Major Crimes Unit and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on murder charges.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.