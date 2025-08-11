The measurement that aims to keep student-athletes safe from dangerous heat

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – Extreme heat continues to create sweltering conditions for thousands in the Coachella Valley.

For student-athletes who are returning to school and gearing up for practices, it means less time under the sun.

The California Interscholastic Federation, or CIF, has a set of guidelines to keep students safe from excessively hot and humid conditions. It involves the wet-bulb globe temperature (WBGT), which the National Weather Service describes as a measure of the heat stress in direct sunlight, which takes into account: temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle, and cloud cover (solar radiation).

This differs from heat index, which takes temperature and humidity into account, and is measured in the shade.

One local athletic director is showing News Channel 3 the tools that are used to keep students safe from the dangerous heat. He also explains what alternatives coaches prepare for their student athletes when it's too hot to practice outside.

