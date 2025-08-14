Search continues for missing woman last seen in Desert Center

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (KESQ) The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its search for 55-year-old Angela Kewish, last seen on July 8 in Desert Center.

Kewish was reportedly driving east on I-10 in a 2010 grey BMW X5 with California license plate 8VVY889. She is described as 5’7”, 143 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

On Thursday morning, KESQ News Channel 3, asked the Riverside Sheriff's Office for an update on the search for Kewish and received this email:

“On July 12, 2025, at 12:45 p.m., deputies were contacted regarding a missing person. The reporting party advised that she wanted to report her daughter, 55-year-old Angela Kewish, missing. She advised deputies she last had contact with Angela on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. A description of Angela's vehicle was obtained, and deputies conducted a search of the area but were unable to locate Angela or the vehicle. Angela Kewish was entered into the missing persons database. At this time, there is no new information regarding this investigation; however, it remains ongoing.” Email from Riverside Sheriff's Office on Aug. 14, 2025

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Riverside Sheriff’s Thermal Station at 760-863-8942 or 760-863-8990.