As students head back to school, local police urge drivers to use extra caution

Published 10:47 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – Parents and kids at DSUSD and CVUSD are preparing to head back to school on Wednesday.

With more traffic and kids on the road, local police departments are urging drivers to have extra patience and use caution when driving in and around school zones this school year.

The return also comes as construction continues in cities like La Quinta. Desert Sands Unified has said it is working closely with the city to create maps showing parents alternate routes.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear more from officers with the Indio Police Department as parents gear up for another busy return to school.

Gavin Nguyen

