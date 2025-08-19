Attorney representing father of missing Cabazon baby releases statement 

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) Defense attorney Vincent Hughes confirmed to News Channel 3 that he represented 32-year-old Jake Mitchell Haro in a 2018 child-cruelty case and is again representing him now as detectives investigate the disappearance of Haro’s 7-month-old son, Emmanuel.

As of Monday night, outside the Haro home in Cabazon, Hughes told News Channel 3’s Garrett Hottle he is not representing Haro’s wife, Rebecca.

“The parents of the 7-month-old infant reported kidnapped Aug. 14 in Yucaipa seek answers about their missing child, Emmanuel Haro. Jake Haro is fully cooperating with law enforcement and investigators.”

On Monday evening, Aug. 18, Rebecca and Jake met with Emmanuel’s grandmother, Mary Beushausen, at the family’s home on Ramona Street in Cabazon. Around 7:30 p.m., a car pulled into the driveway; Hughes said it was Jake’s mother.

Criminal background

Court records obtained by News Channel 3 from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office show Haro and his former partner, Vanessa Avina (also known as Vanessa Haro), were charged in 2018 with felony child cruelty, alleging the pair endangered a child under conditions likely to cause great bodily harm or death.

Haro pleaded guilty in June 2023. He was placed on four years of felony probation and ordered to serve 180 days in jail on a work-release program. A six-year prison term was suspended as part of the plea.

In a separate case filed in July 2024 in Banning, Haro was charged with:

Felon in possession of a firearm (PC 29800(a)(1))

Felon in possession of ammunition (PC 30305(a)(1))

Prosecutors allege deputies found him with a Palmetto State Armory handgun and ammunition despite his felony record.

He posted $10,000 bail in August 2024, according to records obtained by KESQ News Channel 3.

Current investigation

Detectives say they “cannot rule out foul play” in Emmanuel’s disappearance after finding inconsistencies in statements from Rebecca Haro. Investigators have searched multiple locations in Yucaipa and Cabazon, including the homes of Jake’s relatives. No arrests have been made.