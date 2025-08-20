Desert Sands Unified School District welcomes students back to school

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – It's that time of the year! Students at DSUSD returned to school Wednesday morning for the start of the 2025-26 school year.

Desert Sands has 34 total schools, which includes eighteen elementary schools, one charter elementary school, six middle schools, one charter middle school, four comprehensive high schools, two continuation high schools, one alternative education school, and preschool.

Nearly 26,000 students are enrolled in the district for the 2025-26 school year.

The district gave News Channel 3 exclusive access to Indio Middle School as faculty and students welcomed back their peers for another academic year. Those students and families shared their back-to-school goals and nervous excitement.

Stay with KESQ for full coverage at noon, 4, 5 and 6 PM tonight.