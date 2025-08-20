Skip to Content
Local News

Desert Sands Unified School District welcomes students back to school

KESQ
By
New
Published 10:37 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – It's that time of the year! Students at DSUSD returned to school Wednesday morning for the start of the 2025-26 school year.

Desert Sands has 34 total schools, which includes eighteen elementary schools, one charter elementary school, six middle schools, one charter middle school, four comprehensive high schools, two continuation high schools, one alternative education school, and preschool.

Nearly 26,000 students are enrolled in the district for the 2025-26 school year.

The district gave News Channel 3 exclusive access to Indio Middle School as faculty and students welcomed back their peers for another academic year. Those students and families shared their back-to-school goals and nervous excitement.

Stay with KESQ for full coverage at noon, 4, 5 and 6 PM tonight.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gavin Nguyen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content