Inaugural ‘CommUNITY Strong Walk’ supporting equality initiatives comes to Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) – The community was invited to participate in the inaugural running of the 'CommUNITY Strong Walk' in Cathedral City.

The walk is part of Cathedral City's LGBT+ Days weekend, which marked its 10th anniversary this year.

Organizers asked those who wanted to participate to register online. Attendees gathered at The Roost Lounge in downtown at 9:00 a.m. before the walk began shortly before 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Organizers advertised it as a beautiful and easy two-mile walk through the community and was set to wrap up at 11:00 a.m., ahead of other LGBT+ Days events later in the day.

Participants were encouraged to wear their rainbow attire or to grab a commemorative LGBT+ Days t-shirt to show their support. Many waved pride flags and placards supporting the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the benefactor of the funds raised through registration.

Organizers wrote online, "This isn’t just a walk; it’s a movement for equality. All proceeds will benefit the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), helping to achieve equality for LGBTQ+ people everywhere."

Brian O'Connor, Chairperson of the HRC Steering Committee, affirmed, "We have a lot of work ahead of us. We have a lot of opposition. And so we are organized coming together and certainly demonstrating the theme of this walk: CommUNITY Strong Walk."

O'Connor said all funds raised by the walk would go towards electing politicians who fight and defeat discriminatory laws.

According to O'Connor, 120 people signed up to walk in the event.