Fire at popular rental property spotlights concerns about vacation rentals

Published 11:16 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – As the season brings thousands of vacationers looking to book their dream getaway in the Coachella Valley, disasters are highlighting concerns these renters and property owners often have.

From the renters' side: what happens to their deposits and bookings if a home suddenly becomes unavailable? And for property owners: there's always a concern about losing their property to a disaster.

It comes after the Desert Ridge Estate, a popular luxury vacation rental in Indio, burned last Friday.

One of the tenants staying at the home told News Channel 3 there were 16 people who were renting the property and were displaced in the aftermath. 

Property managers said on Friday the property was a total loss.

Online booking records show the property had been reserved several months in advance for big events and festivals like Coachella.

Tonight, News Channel 3 is hearing from property owners on what policies they have in place for their vacation rentals. They're also clearing the air about what comes next for renters if disaster strikes.

We're bringing you what property owners and vacationers need to know. Stay with us for our full report at 6 PM.

Gavin Nguyen

