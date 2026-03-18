Triple-digit heat arrives early in Southern California, putting seniors at risk

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) A rare March heat wave is pushing temperatures into triple digits across parts of Southern California this week, and health officials say older adults are among the people most at risk.

Forecasters say the Coachella Valley is running far above normal for mid-March, with dangerous heat expected to continue through the week. Some desert communities are expected to climb well above 100 degrees, with warm overnight lows offering little relief.

That early-season timing matters.

Doctors and public health experts warn that extreme heat can be especially dangerous when it arrives before people have had time to adjust. Older adults are at higher risk because the body becomes less efficient at cooling itself with age, thirst signals can be weaker, and underlying health conditions can make dehydration and heat illness more dangerous.

Palm Springs has already responded.

The city announced it is opening cooling centers months early because of the heat wave. The following Palm Springs locations will serve as cooling centers through the end of September:

James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center

480 W. Tramview Road

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(760) 323-8271

Palm Springs Public Library Temporary Location at Rimrock Plaza

4721 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Suite A

Monday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Sundays

(760) 322-7323

City officials say pets are welcome at the cooling centers, but dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier. Martha’s Village and Kitchen is also operating the Palm Springs Access Center at 225 El Cielo Road as a cooling space for unhoused individuals, according to city information previously reported by KESQ.

Health officials recommend checking on seniors at least twice a day, making sure they have air conditioning, water, and a cool place to stay. They also warn people not to wait until they feel thirsty to hydrate.

Tonight on News Channel 3 at 6, we take a closer look at how this unusual March heat is hitting seniors in the Coachella Valley, what warning signs families should watch for, and where people can go for relief.