Skip to Content
Local News

PSP to host community update on future projects

KESQ
By
Published 6:14 AM

PALM SPRINGS Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs International Airport is inviting the public to learn more about its future.

Airport officials will host a community update event Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs.

The event is part of the airport’s effort to keep residents informed as it plans for continued growth and improvements.

Attendees will hear about a range of upcoming projects, including terminal upgrades, enhancements to the passenger experience, and new services. Airport staff will also share details on long-term planning efforts and project timelines.

Officials say the meeting is designed to be a two-way conversation, with time set aside for community members to ask questions and provide input.

The event will include presentations from airport staff and city leaders, focusing on how future improvements could impact travelers and the local economy.

Community members, business owners, and anyone interested in the future of the airport are encouraged to attend.

For more information on upcoming projects, stay with News Channel 3.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Dakota Makinen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.