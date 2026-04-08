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New AI-powered tool for festival season rolls out ahead of Coachella

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Published 10:03 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – Festival goers this year now have a new network to connect with each other.

It's called Mirage, and it's described as "a pop-up good vibes network for the festival season."

Mirage went online April 1st and will vanish as festival season comes to a close on May 1st. 

Sat Singh, the founder of AI Coachella Valley, created the entire tool in less than a week at low cost using solely artificial intelligence. He said his development process differed greatly from the previous formula used in the vast majority of other apps and networks.

Singh said those other platforms prioritize creating an addictive cycle. He explained the spark for his idea came from a ruling in late March that found Meta and YouTube liable for creating addictive products.

The developer made it clear: he's not looking for this experiment to go viral; rather, he's looking to start a conversation on how artificial intelligence can be used for good and break the addictive cycle of social media. 

Users of the network will be able to share small moments, like pictures and videos, leave positive messages for each other, and even warn other festival goers of tips, lost items, or traffic backups.

News Channel 3 is hearing from Singh about how this tool is changing the festival experience. Stay with us for our full report and a demonstration of how the network functions.

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