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AG Bonta, Sheriff Bianco agree to pause Riverside court fight as California Supreme Court takes over ballot seizure case

KESQ
By
New
Published 3:17 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco have jointly asked a Riverside Superior Court judge to freeze all proceedings in their legal battle over hundreds of thousands of seized election ballots, according to a stipulation filed Friday.

The agreement, signed by attorneys for both sides, asks Judge O.G. Magno to take Monday's scheduled hearing off calendar and hold the case in abeyance while the California Supreme Court resolves the same dispute at the state's highest judicial level.

The move comes two days after the Supreme Court granted Bonta's petition for review and issued an emergency order directing Bianco to pause his investigation into the November 2025 Proposition 50 special election and preserve all seized materials. The high court also ordered Bianco and his agents to show cause why the relief Bonta sought should not be granted.

The Supreme Court has set an April 15 deadline for both sides to file a joint stipulation on additional measures to protect the integrity of the seized materials during the pending litigation, including the possible appointment of a special master to take temporary possession. If the parties can't reach an agreement, they must file competing proposals by April 20.

News Channel Three will bring you further updates on this story as new information becomes available.

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