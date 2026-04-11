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Acrisure Arena expands partnership with Spotlight 29 Casino for premium level naming rights

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Published 6:11 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – Coachella Valley Firebirds fans may notice a change to Acrisure Arena during Saturday nights game as organizers unveiled the "Spotlight 29 Premium Level" ahead of the game.

The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians is a founding partner of Acrisure Arena and the Firebirds, and is now extending that partnership with new branding for Spotlight 29 Casino.

"This is a historic event for me and my tribe, as we try to put our name and the community out here, even though we do with our donations, with the community or whatnot," Tribe Chairman Darrell Mike said. "This is was a stepping stone for that."

Officials said the integration of the premium level naming focuses on "growth of an existing partnership and the shared commitment to bringing world-class sports and entertainment to the Coachella Valley." They also said they hope this is just the beginning of bringing more community partners to the arena.

"I think we're working on some things that may be announced in the near future," John Page, SVP of Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds said. "So having them and knowing we have them in our back pocket to support some of our initiatives means so much. It gives us the ability to be a little more aggressive in our chase and pursuit of other events and activities."

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

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Kendall Flynn

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