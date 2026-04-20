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Coachella exodus brings traffic surge across desert

After weekend one of the Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival; traffic was at a crawl from Palm Springs to Beaumont.
kesq
After weekend one of the Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival; traffic was at a crawl from Palm Springs to Beaumont.
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Published 5:41 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - As another Coachella festival wraps up, thousands of attendees are hitting the roads, creating heavy traffic across the desert.

The biggest impact is near the festival grounds, where Avenue 50 remains closed between Madison and Monroe, forcing drivers onto Jefferson, Monroe, and Highway 111.

Long lines of cars and crowded streets near shuttle stops caused concerns for residents, especially in nearby neighborhoods. While some locals expressed frustration over congestion and limited parking, business owners say the influx of visitors provided a major boost in revenue.

Festivalgoers, despite the traffic, reported a positive experience overall. Residents are now calling for improved traffic control and expanded parking options for future events.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for the latest updates.

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Dakota Makinen

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