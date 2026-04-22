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Stagecoach boosting businesses as festival approaches

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Updated
today at 8:16 AM
Published 7:33 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - With the Stagecoach Festival just days away, businesses across the Coachella Valley are preparing for a surge in customers — and a significant economic boost.

Shops specializing in western wear, like Boot Barn, say festival goers are already stocking up on essentials, from cowboy boots to hats and full outfits for the weekend.

Boot Barn representative Lea Heidgen, says the store is expecting sales to increase greatly in the days leading up to the festival.

Heidgen says some of the most popular items this time of year include classic western boots, denim, and accessories designed for both style and comfort in the desert heat.

The influx of visitors doesn’t just impact retail — it supports the broader local economy, bringing increased foot traffic to restaurants, hotels, and other small businesses throughout the valley.

For those planning to attend Stagecoach, experts recommend shopping early and sticking to versatile, comfortable pieces. And if you’re buying last minute, focus on essentials and avoid overloading your look.

With thousands expected to attend, Stagecoach continues to be one of the region’s large economic drivers — proving the festival’s impact goes far beyond the music.

An in-store kickoff party is planned for April 23 at the Boot Barn location in Indio. The event will feature live music, giveaways, and festival essentials to help attendees get ready for the weekend.

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Dakota Makinen

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