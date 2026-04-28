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Living Desert Zoo earns national recognition in USA Today rankings

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Updated
today at 8:46 AM
Published 6:05 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is receiving national recognition after earning multiple spots in USA Today’s 10Best rankings, including being named one of the top zoos in the country.

One highlight is the zoo’s Australian Adventures exhibit, which ranked in the top five nationwide and features an immersive, walk-through experience with animals like wallabies.

Zoo leaders say the recognition reflects their focus on conservation, education, and animal care — including creating environments that support animal well-being.

They add the honor is not just a win for the zoo, but for the Coachella Valley, and hope it encourages more visitors to connect with wildlife and conservation efforts.

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Dakota Makinen

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