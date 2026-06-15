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2027 Stagecoach Passes Available Online Thursday

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Published 11:58 AM

INDIO (CNS) - Passes for next year's Stagecoach Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio will be available for purchase Thursday.
Passes will be available beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday at stagecoachfestival.com/passes/.
General admission will start at $549 for a single three-day pass.
Several VIP packages, RV sites, camping sites and parking will also be available for purchase.
The three-day festival will take place from April 23-25, 2027, at 81-800 51st Ave.
Organizers have not officially announced the 2027 lineup.

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