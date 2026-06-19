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Heat break holds for the weekend but the wind and dust hang on

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New
Published 2:44 PM

Happy Friday, Coachella Valley. Our spell of above average temperatures when we flirting with the 110s earlier this week is staying away for the weekend, but the same system giving us the break is keeping the wind up and the dust flying.

We're running in the low 100s today, right around 102 in Palm Springs and a touch warmer out east in Indio and Coachella. That's near where we should be for mid-June.

A windblown dust advisory is up until 11 a.m. Saturday for the valley including Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Indio, Palm Desert, La Quinta, Desert Hot Springs, Coachella and Mecca. The good news on the smoke front: the Shore Fire near Calimesa is mostly contained now about 78 percent  and that haze has thinned out across the valley. 

The wind takes over tonight. A weak area of low pressure off the West Coast is pulling cooler ocean air inland that's our cool-down, and it's also driving the gusts. The strongest winds will be through the San Gorgonio Pass and the north end of the valley, where gusts could reach 55 mph overnight before easing Saturday. 

The weekend stays comfortable. Look for low 100s Saturday and near 104 for Father's Day on Sunday.

Then it flips. Temperatures climb right back up next week past 110 by Tuesday and near 112 by Wednesday. The National Weather Service is already flagging major heat risk for the middle of next week.

Take advantage of the break this weekend, and stay with News Channel 3 for updates on air and online.

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Garrett Hottle

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