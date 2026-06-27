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Fees waived for pet adoption fair at Palm Springs Animal Shelter

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Published 1:09 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — Assemblymember Greg Wallis partnered with the Palm Springs Animal Shelter to host community-driven event aiming at raising awareness about overcrowded animal shelters.

This one-day event features waived adoption fees, allowing residents to bring new family members home without the financial burden.

Prior to the event, Palm Springs Animal Shelter was operating at more than 200% capacity. Organizers hope residents will adopt pets to make room for other animals in need. This is exactly what happened.

With a line out the door before the event officially started, furry friends from across the Coachella Valley are finding forever homes. Stay tuned for more.

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Matthew Pearce

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